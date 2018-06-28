Mobil 1TM Annual Protection ‘20K Road Trip’ Makes 5K Pit Stop at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--ExxonMobil brought the Mobil 1 TM Annual Protection 20K Road Trip to NASCAR fans heading to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR ® Cup series race weekend at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, June 22, 2018. The pit stop marks the end of the first 5,000-mile leg of the 20,000-mile road trip.

The event was hosted by Kevin Harvick and Casey Webb, the co-stars of the Mobil 1 TM Annual Protection motor oil nationwide advertising campaign. Together, they pulled samples of Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil from both road trip vehicles – a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS and a 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium – which will now be tested to show how the motor oil withstood the first 5,000 miles of the road trip, with 15,000 more miles to go.

Harvick and Webb also surprised fans with free Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil changes with help from the Rohnert Park Mobil 1 Lube ExpressSM and refueled their vehicles with ExxonMobil partner Yoshi, a unique tech startup that brings fuel directly to customers’ curbside. Video footage of Harvick changing fans’ oil and teaching Webb about the benefits of Mobil 1 Annual Protection can be viewed on the Mobil 1 YouTube channel.

“Mobil 1 Annual Protection motor oil is a testament to the innovative technology that ExxonMobil provides in their quality motor oils,” said Harvick. “It was educational and fun to conduct the first 5K oil test and demonstrate just how well it works alongside my buddy Casey, who always keeps things interesting. I know the lucky NASCAR fans whose oil we were able to change will be able to tell the difference in the driving experience.”

On June 4, ExxonMobil launched the Mobil 1 Annual Protection 20K Road Trip in Paulsboro, N.J. and began travelling cross-country through Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Utah and Nevada, finally making its way to Sonoma, Calif. for its first stop. The road trip is now a quarter of the way through and will make its 10K mile “pit stop" in Los Angeles with NBA player, Anthony Davis. Clint Bowyer, along with the rest of the Stewart-Haas Racing drivers, will also make appearances throughout the road trip.

Watch the full video of Kevin Harvick and Casey Webb changing fans’ oil and follow along for additional road trip pit stops at Mobil1.us/Go20K, or on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @mobil1.

