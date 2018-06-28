'Sicario' sequel depicts the border without political agenda

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of the action in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" takes place on the U.S. and Mexico border, but the filmmakers behind the sequel to the 2015 hit say their film does not have a political agenda.

Producer Trent Luckinbill says that the minute you start "digging at the White House," it becomes a different movie. Benicio Del Toro says the film's events don't reflect the current situation with immigration, which includes the separation of children from their parents by the U.S. government.

Del Toro says the film is fiction based on real events that have been happening for decades.

"Sicario: Day of the Soldado" opens in theaters nationwide Friday and stars Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro.