Berkshire Group’s Chuck Leitner Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Berkshire Group CEO Chuck Leitner has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2018 in the Small & Medium Companies in the U.S. category. Berkshire Communities is the multifamily property operations division of Berkshire Group. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights the top leaders for whom employees love working.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Chuck Leitner received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Berkshire employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“I am honored to be named a top CEO because our team members are truly what has made this company a success over the past 50 years,” noted Mr. Leitner. “The talent at Berkshire is the single most important element that will create continued growth and innovation for us in the future.”

“Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year’s winners on this significant achievement,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. “It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work.”

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent and Chuck Leitner has an approval rating of 98%.

About Glassdoor Glassdoor is one of the largest job and recruiting sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 770,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

About Berkshire Group Berkshire Group is a real estate investment management company primarily known for its multifamily investment and operational experience. In addition to deploying capital through equity, debt and development in the multifamily arena, Berkshire invests in opportunistic ventures in other real estate sectors through its Venture Investments group. Over more than four decades, Berkshire’s team of industry leaders has gained a reputation for being able to identify opportunities and effectively manage through various economic environments, establishing a long-term track record of solid performance based on thoughtful, leading edge strategies, and operational experience. The Company has experience in disciplines including acquisitions, portfolio and property management, debt, development and redevelopment. Berkshire, a registered investment advisor, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco. As of December 31, 2017, Berkshire Group had approximately $7.3 billion in real estate assets under management. For more information on Berkshire, please visit www.berkshire-group.com.

