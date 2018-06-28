Samsung Brings Connected Living, Inside and Out, to the Pacific Coast Builders Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Samsung Electronics America, Inc., the number one selling brand of major appliances¹, is showcasing its latest home appliance innovations at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) in San Francisco for a second year. Samsung’s growing leadership in connected living – including its Chef Collection line of built-in appliances and its Family Hub for 2018 – reflects a home market undergoing rapid change.

Millennials, purchasing more homes than ever, are expected to make up 43% of homebuyers taking out a mortgage by the end of 2018². Homes are also getting smarter, with the number of residences that use at least one smart home device projected to increase fivefold to 280 million over the next four years³. The next generation of homebuyer expects meaningful and personalized technology in all aspects of their lives. With people spending 60% of their waking hours at home in the kitchen, their homes are a reflection of their connected lifestyle.

“Change in the home is moving at a faster pace than ever, driven by home buyers who want technology that both simplifies and inspires their lives,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America. “As we enter a new era in connected appliances, Samsung’s enriched connected experiences are transforming the way we use our kitchens and the things we are able to do there.”

Chef Collection: Center Stage in the Kitchen Chef Collection offers a new level of elegance in the home with technology that goes beyond cooking to create the perfect kitchen space, one in which home chefs can truly take center stage.

Chef Collection’s beautiful, simple design enhances the look and value of any kitchen. Wall ovens are flush mounted, cooktops have beveled edges, and the refrigerator and dishwasher are fully integrated, panel-ready and customizable to meet the individualized aesthetic tastes of homeowners. All appliances are available in stainless or matte black stainless steel.

Thanks to thoughtfully integrated technology, Chef Collection is one of the most connected modern luxury lines of appliances on the market today. View Inside cameras in the refrigerator take advanced connectivity to a new level by enabling you to bring your kitchen with you in your pocket to the store. Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities in all appliances provide connected control whether at home or afar.

Chef Collection also brings the kitchen to life like no other appliance line before it. LED Frame Lighting in the refrigerator presents food in the most flattering light. Bold backlit illuminated knobs on the ranges, Virtual Flame on the induction cooktop, and tastefully integrated analog and digital controls on the wall ovens all allow you to see at a glance the exact state and status of your appliances.

Finally, chef-inspired performance is on display through such features as the refrigerator’s Flex Zone™, which easily converts from fridge to freezer with four temperature settings. When Flex Zone™ is in fridge mode, wine can be chilled for a weekend dinner party. The Chef Collection Flex Duo™ Oven with smart divider can convert from one oven compartment into two to cook multiple dishes at different temperatures at the same time.

New additions to the Chef Collection line open up new options for builders and consumers alike to design a kitchen customized to their unique needs. On display at PCBC, Samsung will debut the Chef Collection 36” Gas Pro Range, the Chef Collection 36” Duel Fuel Pro Range, and the matching Chef Collection 36” Canopy Pro Range Hood. This represents a further commitment to the premium appliance category, within which the 36” size is standard.

Family Hub: Connected Living, Inside and Out The Family Hub refrigerator is the definitive way to live the connected lifestyle, managing groceries, keeping in touch with family and experiencing your favorite entertainment like never before. Equipped with apps and other services that provide access to what you want, when you want it, the Family Hub brings the outside world into the kitchen, and the inside out while you’re on the go.

The outside is brought in through innovative connected features. You can bring your child’s ballgame into the kitchen by sending a photo right to the refrigerator’s 21.5 inch digital screen. You can bring the family room into the kitchen by mirroring your favorite TV show on the digital screen, thereby never having to miss a moment of programming when preparing a meal. You can bring the front porch into the kitchen, even if your hands are full when cooking dinner, by seeing who’s at your front door with the Ring app.

You can also bring the inside out through the connected mobility of three View Inside cameras in the refrigerator. So if you are stopping off at the grocery store or farmer’s market on the way home from work, you no longer have to guess if you’re out of fresh ingredients for dinner.

Built for Builders Samsung appliances appeal to today’s homeowner and stand the test of time tomorrow, an important consideration for home builders today. For this reason, Samsung makes it easy for builders to incorporate the latest home appliance innovations in their projects with a comprehensive program that helps them so they can realize maximum value from their homes. Builder program components include such benefits as warranty transfer, easy delivery and installation, and remote diagnostics to troubleshoot on the spot and remove the need for costly repeat service visits.

To see Samsung at PCBC, visit Booth #1451 in the San Francisco Moscone Center. For more information about Samsung home appliances, visit http://www.samsung.com/us/.

