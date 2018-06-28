  1. Home
  2. World

Queen Elizabeth's latest great-grandkid named Lena Elizabeth

By  Associated Press
2018/06/28 00:50

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Mike and Zara Tindall arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georg

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have named their new daughter Lena Elizabeth.

A spokeswoman says the baby's first name is pronounced Lay-na, and her middle name is in honor of her great-grandmother, the queen.

The baby, who was born June 18, is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player. She has an older sister, 4-year-old Mia.

Lena is 19th in line to the British throne and is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips. She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.