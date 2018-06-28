Wozniacki beats Konta to reach Eastbourne quarterfinals

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Top seed Caroline Wozniacki reached the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International by beating Johanna Konta 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Konta had not dropped a set against Wozniacki in their two previous meetings at the 2017 Australian Open and the final of last year's Miami Open.

Konta broke the world No. 2 in the opening game before the British No. 1 responded to dropping her own serve by breaking again to go 4-3 up and eventually taking the set.

But Wozniacki responded impressively by racing through the next two sets and sealed victory with an ace on her second match point.

Later, Andy Murray continues his comeback with a second-round men's match against second-seeded Kyle Edmund, who overtook him as the British No. 1 while he was out injured for almost a year.