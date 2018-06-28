The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Two New Board Members

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) is pleased to announce the election of former executive vice president and president of TD Insurance, William C. (Bill) Goings, and former president and chief operating officer of AlliedBarton Security Services, Carol J. Johnson, to the company’s Board of Trustees. Goings will join the board effective July 1, 2018, and Johnson beginning January 1, 2019.

Goings is a successful board level executive with extensive business leadership in the financial services industry including banking and insurance. He is currently a director and member of the audit, corporate governance and nominating committees at TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) in Tacoma, Washington. TrueBlue is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients create growth, improve efficiency and increase reliability in a variety of industries.

Johnson is an accomplished c-suite executive with more than 25 years of experience with profit and loss responsibilities for multibillion-dollar public and private firms. She has experience in building and executing growth strategies for companies in a variety of industries with specialized expertise in talent management and client experience. Carol currently serves on the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Goings and Johnson join a company which has overseen seen rapid growth. Penn Mutual entered the Fortune Top 1,000 list of American companies in 2015 at number 980. The company has continued to grow each year and has now elevated its ranking to number 761 in 2017.

Eileen McDonnell, chairman and CEO of Penn Mutual, believes that Goings’ and Johnson’s professional experience will be significant assets for the board and the company as a whole. “At Penn Mutual, our associates have continued to deliver great value to our customers for over 170 years. Bill and Carol bring tremendous business experience that will help position us for even greater success in the future,” says McDonnell. “They join an already impressive and talented group of leaders serving on Penn Mutual’s board.”

