The Latest: Supreme Court asked to stop Texas execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Texas execution of Danny Bible (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Attorneys for a Texas death row inmate are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his lethal injection, arguing his health issues likely mean he'll be subjected to unconstitutional pain because IVs won't be able to be inserted to carry the lethal drugs to execute him.

Lawyers for convicted killer Danny Bible tell the high court his severe medical conditions make lethal injection "an intolerably cruel method of execution as applied to him." They've proposed his punishment set for Wednesday evening be carried out by firing squad or by use of nitrogen gas. Texas officials say neither of those is a legal execution method in the state. Bible's attorneys say that's not an excuse, so his execution should be stopped.

Bible is facing death for killing a woman in Houston, Inez Deaton, nearly 40 years ago. He confessed to killing her and three others and at least nine rapes.

___

12:30 a.m.

A 66-year-old Texas death row inmate who confessed to four slayings and at least nine rapes is set for lethal injection amid his lawyers' concerns that multiple health issues make it likely his execution will be botched and cause him unconstitutional pain.

Danny Paul Bible was condemned for killing a woman in Houston nearly 40 years ago. Twenty-year-old Inez Deaton was stabbed with an ice pick, raped and left on the bank of a bayou. Bible's lawyers say his health problems will prevent Texas prison technicians from inserting an IV for the lethal drugs. They're proposing a firing squad or nitrogen gas as means of execution, but Texas law only allows lethal injection.

Bible's attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt Wednesday evening's scheduled lethal injection.