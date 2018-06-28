Sweden blanks Mexico 3-0, but both head to knockout round

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, tries to score during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena
Mexico's Carlos Salcedo, left, and Sweden's Marcus Berg, right, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018
Mexico's Hector Herrera, center, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal, left, challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 201
Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa reacts during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena i
Sweden's Emil Forsberg kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Y
Sweden's Ola Toivonen, left, and Mexico's Jesus Gallardo jump for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer Worl
Sweden's Mikael Lustig, front, kicks the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Ar
Sweden's Albin Ekdal gestures to Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup
Mexico's Andres Guardado, left, and Sweden's Mikael Lustig challenge for the ball during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 socc
Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, right, speaks with Sweden's Sebastian Larsson during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 so
Mexico's Hirving Lozano reacts during the group F match between Mexico and Sweden, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekateri
Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and Mexico's Hector Moreno challenge for the ball Mexico's Hector Moreno during the group F match between Mexico and Swede
Referee Nestor Pitana from Argentina, second right, discusses with Mexico's Edson Alvarez, right, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal during the group F match be
YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Sweden dominated Mexico 3-0 to move on to the World Cup knockout round, and thanks to South Korea, Mexico will also advance.
Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from close range five minutes into the second half, and captain Andreas Granqvist converted on penalty kick to help Sweden take control Wednesday and win Group F.
Despite the loss, because South Korea beat Germany 2-0, Mexico also advances as runner-up in the group. Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups.
Mexico's Edson Alvarez had an own goal in the 74th minute.
Once Sweden took the lead, Mexican fans paid more attention to the other game, rooting against Germany, which could have passed Mexico with a victory.
