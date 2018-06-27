Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Makes Marriage a Little Less Taxing

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:
What: With wedding season in full swing, couples who are planning their big day shouldn’t be surprised by the impact that marital status may have on their taxes.
Why: Recent changes as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act have tipped the scales by decreasing the likelihood of a marriage penalty in 2018. The attached infographic highlights tax changes reducing and increasing the marriage penalty.
Who: Tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, is available to discuss the following issues in more detail:Tax changes increasing and decreasing the marriage penalty Continuing provisions in the tax law affecting the marriage penalty
