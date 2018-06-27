US VP Pence to visit Venezuelans in Brazil who fled turmoil

SAO PAULO (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in the Brazilian Amazon to meet with Venezuelans who have fled turmoil in their homeland.

Pence landed Wednesday in the city of Manaus to visit a center for migrants.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have fled to Brazil to escape food and medicine shortages and political chaos.

A day earlier, Pence announced that the United States would give another nearly $10 million to support Venezuelan migrants, $1.2 million of which will go to Brazil.

At the same time, the Trump administration is hoping that Brazil and other countries in the region will help to further isolate the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro recently won a second term in an election condemned as illegitimate by the U.S. and other foreign governments.