Milan banned from Europa League for 1 year for overspending

MILAN (AP) — UEFA has given AC Milan a one-year Europa League ban for overspending on player transfer and wages.

Milan last year spent more than 200 million euros (then nearly $250 million) on new players amid questions over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the Italian club from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April 2017.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A and qualified for the next Europa League competition but UEFA says on Wednesday that it has been now been excluded following a financial fair play investigation.

Milan can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.