NetBase Launches Cross-Channel Customer Experience Analytics

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--NetBase, a global leader in enterprise social analytics, today announced the availability of a comprehensive, cross-channel Customer Experience Analytics solution that combines Voice of the Customer (VoC) with social analytics. This out-of-the-box solution gives brands actionable business insight from customer feedback regardless of when it occurs. The NetBase VoC solution eliminates costly integration headaches by providing standardized analyses for customer feedback including automated sentiment, passion scoring, top conversation rankings, drivers of low and high ratings, and trending and geo location.

“CMOs and brands are increasingly competing on the customer experience, and broad customer experience analytics can be used to inform and improve every aspect of a business,” said Paige Leidig, CMO of NetBase. “For too long brands have kept the data siloed due to the cost and complexity of implementing a solution. NetBase has eliminated this concern and delivers a solution that adds social listening insight to surface what surveys miss, to confirm the priority and magnitude of feedback, and to add competitive intelligence.”

The new Voice of the Customer offering is an extension of NetBase’s social listening and analytics capabilities that leverages the company’s Natural Language Processing strengths with unstructured text, enhanced with hard data metrics and friendly end-user tools for business analysis and reporting. It provides businesses a single, integrated platform for processing and analyzing customer feedback from multiple data sources including social networks, online communities, reviews and ratings, internal systems and digital media.

“NetBase’s Voice of the Customer module has helped us better understand our guests’ experience at each individual location,” said Ryan Heck, Senior Manager of Marketing & Analytics for Texas Roadhouse.” The tool’s ability to analyze large amounts of guest feedback and present it in easy-to-understand dashboards has helped us identify strengths and opportunities at both the local and brand level.”

It is designed as an easy-to-implement analytics complement to existing customer care, engagement and feedback processes. NetBase VoC does not replace or disrupt these systems.

Key benefits of NetBase’s Voice of the Customer offering include:

Simple Integration – NetBase VoC delivers Out-of-the-Box availability of standardized analyses for customer feedback including automated sentiment, passion scoring, top conversation rankings, drivers of low and high ratings, and trending and geo location. This eliminates the need for time consuming, multi-million dollar custom solutions. Comprehensive Insights – Enables broader insights versus fragmented reporting from disparate systems where feedback resides by combining customer feedback data from sources including online communities, Call Center records, surveys, emails, web and support forums, and product and local review sites. Improve Responsiveness – Real-time identification of customer experience insights enables businesses to address quality, operations and customer service issues quickly and efficiently. More Accurately Quantify Customer Impact – By blending NLP feedback with other data, brands can more accurately quantify the impact of experience issues on customer loyalty, cost of sales, new sales and company performance.

About NetBase NetBase is the award-winning social analytics platform that global companies use to run brands, build businesses, and connect with consumers every second. Its platform processes millions of social media posts daily for actionable business insights for marketing, research, customer service, sales, PR, and product innovation. NetBase is a trusted partner to American Airlines, Arby’s, Coca-Cola, Ogilvy, T-Mobile, Universal Music Group, Walmart, and YUM! Brands. Learn more at www.netbase.com or @NetBase.

