Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces the Newest Generation 25V Technology in XSPairFET™ Package

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, introduced today the AONX38168, which utilizes the latest 25V N-Channel MOSFET Technology. The XSPairFET includes the low-side and high-side MOSFET in a leadless surface mount package, (5mm x 6mm outline) ideal for synchronous DC/DC converter applications.

The AONX38168 is designed with the latest bottom source packaging technology which has a lower switch node ringing due to lower parasitic inductance. The new device offers a higher power density comparative to existing solutions, and is well suited for server and telecommunication markets. The AONX38168 is the newest generation of XSPairFETs, offering the lowest on-state resistance and best Figure of Merits (Rdson x Qg). The XSPairFET has bottom source connection for the low-side MOSFET which can result in improved thermal performance, simplified layout, and reduced EMI.

“With the significant performance improvement, the AONX38168 allows new designs to operate at higher switching frequencies. In addition, AOS can offer a complete solution with Digital Power and Power IC products for DC/DC voltage regulation for demanding applications in server and telecommunications,” said Peter H. Wilson, Marketing Director of MOSFET product line at AOS.

Pricing and Availability

The AONX38168 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12-14 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $1.7.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

