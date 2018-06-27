The Training Associates Hires Michael Noble as Chief Learning Strategist and Chief Operating Officer

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--The Training Associates Corporation (TTA), a leading provider of learning and development talent and solutions, enthusiastically announces that Michael J. Noble, PhD, has joined its executive team in a newly created, dual role of Chief Learning Strategist and Chief Operating Officer. This decision strengthens TTA’s position as a market leader not only in instructor-led training, but in digital and hybrid solutions as well.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005366/en/

Michael Noble, PhD, TTA's New Chief Learning Strategist and Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As Chief Learning Strategist, Dr. Noble will consult directly with clients on high-level strategy and workplace transformation. He will also provide creative direction and lead TTA’s innovation efforts. As Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Noble will work closely with CEO Maria Melfa to further develop the capabilities of the custom learning team, and to deploy services and offerings for its clientele, including many Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to joining TTA, Dr. Noble worked as the Managing Director of Learning Solutions at FranklinCovey. In that role, he oversaw a library of leadership and personal effectiveness programs offered globally in both live and digital modalities. Prior to that, for most of his career – nearly 19 years – Dr. Noble was with Allen Communication Learning Services. He began as a summer intern and progressed to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Learning Officer. In that capacity, he helped to significantly grow the organization while also increasing its gross margin and setting a high bar for world-class design and development. He has experience with mobile, micro, adaptive, social, curated, virtual, and other pioneering solutions. In 2015, he was recognized as a Utah Business CXO of the Year.

As a thought leader, Dr. Noble has presented at dozens of conferences and been a keynote speaker at international events. He is also a regular contributor to industry publications. He holds a PhD from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, as well as MA and BA degrees from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT.

CEO Maria Melfa anticipates an exciting collaboration: “Michael’s expertise and energy are a great match with TTA’s culture of agility and resourcefulness. It’s a formula for delivering even greater client value and for dynamic leadership in the industry.”

About The Training Associates

An award-winning innovator, The Training Associates is a recognized global leader for Learning & Development (L&D) talent and solutions. Organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 corporations, rely on The Training Associates’ agility to support their L&D initiatives of any size or scope across all training modalities.

TheTrainingAssociates.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005366/en/

CONTACT: The Training Associates

Jasmine Martirossian, PhD, 508-439-5332

Vice President of Marketing

jmartirossian@ttacorp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES TRAINING

SOURCE: The Training Associates

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005366/en