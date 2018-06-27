Cigna Fights Hunger Campaign Recognized with Hunger Hero Award by Feeding Children Everywhere

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Global health service company Cigna (NYSE: CI) received a Hunger Hero Award from Feeding Children Everywhere (FCE) for the Cigna Fights Hunger campaign to provide meals to those in need – Cigna's largest employee volunteer initiative. Since 2013, Cigna has provided FCE with 2.6 million meals packed by 15,000 Cigna employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005876/en/

More than 15,000 Cigna employees have packed more than 2.6 million meals for Feeding Children Everywhere. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For the past five years, Cigna has partnered with FCE in its hunger projects, which are hands-on, high-impact, high-energy events where Cigna employee volunteers pack meals. FCE brings the food, the assembly lines and music while Cigna volunteers pour their hearts into meal-packing to help feed hungry children worldwide,” said Mary Engvall, director, civic affairs and corporate responsibility at Cigna.

The Hunger Hero Awards started as a way to honor those making a difference and to bring awareness to the issue of global hunger. “Together, FCE and Cigna are working towards breaking the cycle of hunger and hopelessness for millions of people around the world,” said Dave Green, CEO of Feeding Children Everywhere.

FCE is a nonprofit committed to creating a hunger-free world. For more information, visit www.feedingchildreneverywhere.com.

For more information about corporate responsibility at Cigna, visit https://www.cigna.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/.

About the Cigna Foundation

The Cigna Foundation, founded in 1962, is a private foundation funded by contributions from Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where Cigna employees live and work.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna ®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, please visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005876/en/

CONTACT: Cigna Corporation

Gloria Barone Rosanio, 609-654-4316

gloria.baronerosanio@cigna.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CHILDREN INSURANCE OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: Cigna Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 10:37 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 10:37 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005876/en