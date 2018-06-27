Ethel Kennedy, 90, to join fast protesting family separation

BOSTON (AP) — The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The Boston Globe reports Ethel Kennedy plans to join several dozen members of the family and other activists, who each plan to fast for 24 hours and make a donation in place of the food they would have eaten.

The organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is holding what it calls a "hunger strike and prayer chain" over a 24-day period to honor an estimated 2,400 children separated from parents because of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy for immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally at the Mexican border.

Kerry Kennedy, who heads the organization, says her mother is "very joyful" about participating in the protest.