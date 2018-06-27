Frequency Therapeutics’ Co-founder and VP, Will McLean, Ph.D., Named To MIT Technology Review’s 2018 Innovators Under 35 List

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Today, Frequency Therapeutics announced Will McLean, Ph.D., Co-founder and Vice President, Biology and Regenerative Medicine, has been named to ’s prestigious annual list of Innovators Under 35 as an Inventor. For over a decade, the global media company has recognized a list of exceptionally talented technologists whose work has great potential to transform the world.

“I am honored to be named to the MIT Technology Review’s 2018 Innovators Under 35 list,” said Dr. McLean. “We set out to show that the body has tremendous ability to heal itself, and that it just needs a trigger to push the biological mechanisms already in place into an active state. I am excited to continue working on these discoveries with Frequency and building out the PCA Regeneration platform to help millions of people around the world.”

Dr. McLean and Frequency have created an entirely new field in regenerative medicine called PCA Regeneration, a platform with the potential to explore large populations of previously difficult-to-access progenitor cell types to drive drug development into new frontiers. Dr. McLean’s groundbreaking discoveries have catalyzed the rapid progress of Frequency Therapeutics, co-founded by McLean in 2015. Frequency is poised to expand their regenerative technology into medical areas with high, unmet needs including demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis, skin diseases such as alopecia, muscle indications including atrophy and wound care, gastrointestinal diseases and diabetes.

“Dr. McLean is a driving force in regenerative medicine, whose innovative work has unlocked the regenerative potential of several tissues and opened a world of opportunity for therapeutic development, and we are thrilled that a powerfully creative mind such as his is being recognized today by Technology Review,” said Chris Loose, Ph.D., Co-founder and CSO of Frequency, and a former TR35 honoree.

Gideon Lichfield, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, said: “ MIT Technology Review inherently focuses on technology first - the breakthroughs and their potential to disrupt our lives. Our annual Innovators Under 35 list is a chance for us to honor the outstanding people behind those technologies. We hope these profiles offer a glimpse into what the face of technology looks like today as well as in the future.”

Learn more about this year’s honorees on the MIT Technology Review website here and in the July/August print magazine, which will hit newsstands worldwide on July 3. The honorees are also invited to appear in person at the upcoming EmTech MIT conference, MIT Technology Review ’s flagship event exploring future trends and technologies that will impact the global economy, happening September 11-14, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Frequency Therapeutics Frequency Therapeutics develops small molecule drugs to stimulate cells in the body to reverse biological deficits and restore healthy tissue. Through the transitory activation of these cells, Frequency enables disease modification without the complexity of genetic engineering. Our breakthrough therapy uses a proprietary combination of small-molecule drugs that induce progenitor cells to multiply and create new cells. Our platform technology is founded on discoveries in progenitor cell biology by the labs of Bob Langer, Sc.D. at MIT and Jeff Karp, Ph.D., at Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women's Hospital. www.frequencytx.com.

About MIT Technology Review Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews and live events explain the commercial, social and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review’s mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram.

