Leishmaniasis| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has announced its market research report on the drug development pipeline for leishmaniasis. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat leishmaniasis.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for leishmaniasis, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Leishmaniasis: Market overview

Leishmaniasis disease is caused by the parasites Leishmania species. It is transmitted through the bites of sandflies. Globally, the disease is endemic in around 60 countries, including Southern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America, and the Indian subcontinent. The least affected countries are South East Asia and Australia.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases , “There are three different types of leishmaniasis. The visceral leishmaniasis is caused by Leishmania species that affect the spleen, liver, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. It causes fever and anemia. The cutaneous leishmaniasis is caused by Leishmania species, which cause skin sores and chronic ulcers. The mucocutaneous leishmaniasis is caused by the Leishmania species, which affect the skin and cause mucosal ulcers primarily in the nose and mouth.”

Leishmaniasis: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Leishmaniasis market based on sub-indication coverage (visceral leishmaniasis, cutaneous leishmaniasis, mucocutaneous leishmaniasis, and undisclosed), RoA (oral and undisclosed), therapeutic modalities (small molecule, vaccine, biological, and undisclosed), therapies employed (monotherapy and undisclosed), targets for drugs under development (amastigotes, cell division, cell wall, kinetoplastids, nicotinic α3β4, and undisclosed), MoA (amastigotes eliminator, cell division inhibitor, cell wall inhibitor, kinetoplastids inhibitor, nicotinic α3β4 antagonist, and undisclosed), and recruitment status (not yet recruiting and undisclosed).

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. In the current pipeline, five molecules are administered through oral RoA.

Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that enter the cells easily due to their low molecular weight of fewer than 900 daltons. In the current pipeline, seven molecules that are being developed are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of The Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

