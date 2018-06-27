Huntington’s Disease| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat chondrosarcoma.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Huntington’s disease: Market overview

Huntington’s disease is an inherited genetic disorder that causes the death of brain cells. It is highly fatal and causes the progressive breakdown of the nerve cells. Huntington’s disease is inherited from the parents of the patients. Thus, there are chances that the people having Huntington’s disease would have passed the mutated Huntington gene to their children before getting diagnosed.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for central nervous system , “The symptoms of the disease are usually observed between 30 to 45 years of age. The disease worsens with time, over a period of 10 to 25 years. Huntington’s disease could result in pneumonia, heart failure, and various other complications that could lead to the death of the patient. Over time, the patients start losing the ability to walk, reason, and communicate with others.”

Huntington’s disease: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Huntington's disease market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, and unknown), RoA (oral, intravenous, intrathecal, buccal, subcutaneous, intracerebral, intrastriatal, and undisclosed), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, gene, oligonucleotides, peptide, biological, monoclonal antibody, RNA, stem cell therapy, vaccine, and undisclosed), targets for drugs under development (huntingtin protein, mutated huntingtin gene (mHTT), PDE10, immune system, BDNF, mHTT SNP, others, and undisclosed), MoA (gene therapy, huntingtin protein inhibitor, immunomodulator, PDE10 inhibitor, BDNF modulator, allele-specific silencing, others, and undisclosed), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, active not recruiting, suspended, and undisclosed).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 60.38% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Huntington's disease are monotherapy.

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. About 25% of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered orally.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

