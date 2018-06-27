Laffy Taffy® Selects Its First-Ever Chief Laugh Officer at the World Famous Laugh Factory with Artist Nick Cannon

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Last night, Laffy Taffy named Richard Bowen its first-ever Chief Laugh Officer, awarding him a cash prize of $10,000 and the opportunity to collaborate with the brand on creating iconic jokes listed on every wrapper. To search for a winner, Laffy Taffy partnered with entrepretainer and artist Nick Cannon to host a night at the world-famous Laugh Factory and honor the brand’s long-standing heritage in comedy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005846/en/

Nick Cannon before the Laffy Taffy comedy show at the world-famous Laugh Factory on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Laffy Taffy/AP Images)

Serving as one of its largest brand initiatives in its nearly 50-year history, Laffy Taffy looked to fans to search for its Chief Laugh Officer and asked for a video of their best stand-up comedy and three original jokes to be submitted through the Laffy Taffy portal www.laffytaffycandy.com. After reviewing nearly 100 submissions from across the country, Laffy Taffy and fans selected Richard Bowen, Joanna Goslin and Talib Babb as the three finalists. All were flown with their guests to Los Angeles to perform center stage with other comedians at the world famous Hollywood Laugh Factory to compete for the title.

“The competition was packed with talent, from the finalists to all other comedians that performed on stage,” said Cannon. “I really loved seeing Laffy Taffy bring everyone together not only for a good night of comedy but also to support these comedians and their craft.”

Richard Bowen of Burlington, Vermont submitted the following Laffy Taffy jokes as part of his winning entry:

Did you hear about the spider cow? It had 8 calves. What do you call a flooded movie theater? A dive-in. Why did the psychic turn down a piece of candy? She had a bad filling.

“We’re so happy to name Richard our first-ever Chief Laugh Officer,” said Juan Pablo Herrera, Marketing Associate, Laffy Taffy. “Laffy Taffy has always been a brand that focuses on laughter and comedy, so we were thrilled to partner with Nick Cannon and all the comedians to celebrate comedy with a fresh approach.”

Comedians including Shang, Stasia Patwell, Camilla Cleese, JC Currais, Darren Carter and Paige Weldon, as well as comedian and finalist on the 12th season of America's Got Talent, Preacher Lawson, joined Laffy Taffy and Nick Cannon to perform for the audience and to celebrate the winner.

“I had a great time partnering with Laffy Taffy for this campaign,” said Nick Cannon. “Selecting their first Chief Laugh Officer on the Laugh Factory stage is just another example of how they encourage the fun in their fans.”

To learn more about the event, campaign and winner, visit www.laffytaffycandy.com and all social channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Laffy Taffy

Deliciously stretchy, Laffy Taffy is known for its authentic long lasting fruit flavors, chewy texture, and whimsical jokes on every wrapper. The classic Laffy Taffy mini bars are joined by the Stretchy & Tangy Laffy Taffy and Laffy Taffy Rope, offering mouthwatering delights and delivering laughs from the first bite to the last.

About the Laugh Factory

Opening its doors in 1979 by Jamie Masada, the world famous Laugh Factory has been recognized as "the #1 comedy club in the country" and as an iconic name in the comedy scene. With locations across the country, including Hollywood (its original Sunset Boulevard locale), Long Beach, Chicago, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and soon to be San Diego, comedy's top stars, as well as today's brightest emerging talent, shine on its legendary stage.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005846/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Marissa Mavaega

on behalf of Laffy Taffy

253-886-6139

MMavaega@Team-N.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Laffy Taffy

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 10:13 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 10:13 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005846/en