Global Post-production Market 2018-2022|Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

analysts forecast the global post-production market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The advent of streaming television services is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The media landscape has shifted from broadcast TV to streaming services. Online streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV, and others have changed the perspective of watching television. These streaming services offer commercial-free content to subscribers by charging a monthly fee. In addition, the availability of DVRs enables the viewers to fast-forward through commercials.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global post-production market is the emergence of digital technology:

Global post-production market: Emergence of digital technology

Digital transformation is crucial as it creates a collaborative, multi-platform, and demand-based digital environment. It helps in modifications and implementation of new business and operating models. For instance, post-production digital transformation based on cloud provides various advantages such as end-to-end solutions when compared with standalone project management. The changing nature of distribution of content, collapsing release windows, collaborative content production, emerging revenue models, and challenges related to infrastructure are resulting in a transformation in the traditional workflow. Each step in the workflow needs to be digitally efficient and integrated to meet the needs of the emerging digital media environment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on media and entertainment services, “Digital transformations will support post-production vendors to develop cloud-based solutions and services to meet the growing demand for video content. Hence, digital technology is fundamentally changing the traditional sequential approach to the post-production process, thereby driving the market.”

Global post-production market: Segmentation analysis

This global post-production market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (movies, television, commercials, and online videos), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The movies segment dominated the market with close to 66% share followed by the television segment. The market share of the movies segment is expected to decrease over the forecast period while the television segment is expected to witness the largest increase in market share when compared to all the other end-user segments.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, both the Americas and EMEA are expected to see a significant drop in their market share over the forecast with a commensurate increase in the market share of APAC. APAC is anticipated to witness a 5% increase in its market share by 2022.

