Global Project Logistics Market 2018-2022| Digitization of Logistics to Boost Growth| Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the number of construction activities. Project logistics in the construction domain effectively plans, implements, and controls the entire supply chain from raw material accumulation to the delivery of goods at a construction site. Efficient project logistics management in the construction sector ensures the smooth flow of work with timely delivery of the required materials or equipment to the construction site. It also impacts the profitability of construction players in the market.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights digitization of logistics as one of the key emerging trends in the global project logistics market:

Global project logistics market: Digitization of logistics

Logistics is the most imperative part of a supply chain. Integrating the supply chain activities with digital practices can enhance logistics operations. Digitization is the adoption of modern technological solutions combined with several other physical and digital assets to restructure logistics practices. The digitization of logistics can enhance the pace, dynamics, and resilience of logistics operations, resulting in greater customer responsiveness eventually leading to higher revenues.

“The rising adoption of digitization in project logistics can deliver market players with several benefits such as connected warehouses, enhanced process efficiencies, and improved customer interaction. It can also help to drive intelligent logistics solutions and enable players to operate in the highly competitive omnichannel environment,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics.

Global project logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global project logistics market by geographical regions to include APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017 with 44% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest increase in its market share over the forecast period while the Americas is expected to see a commensurate decline in its market share.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

