Global ITSM Market 2018-2022| Advent of Advanced Technologies to Encourage Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--The global ITSM market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005801/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ITSM market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management. ITSM solutions enable effective IT incident and problem management across a wide range of enterprises and verticals. ITSM solutions streamline the service restoration process after incidents that cause service disruption. They provide IT service delivery managers and other users omnichannel transparency and support related to efficient incident identification, capturing, and the prioritizing depending on organizational goals and objectives.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of advanced technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global ITSM market:

Global ITSM market: Advent of advanced technologies

Numerous advanced technologies have been implemented in enterprises across the world. The advent of advanced technologies such as machine learning, predictive analytics, blockchain, Big Data, Internet of Things, augmented reality, and virtual reality will increase the adoption of advanced ITSM solutions by enterprises.

“For example, AI-powered ITSM solutions are expected to leverage multiple AI technologies and techniques to incorporate advanced features such as the automatic categorization of tasks and requests, automated and intelligent incident routing, proactive incident detection using deep learning, pattern recognition using clustering, effective correlation for performance optimization, and the use of predictive analytics to mitigate problems and incidents before they occur into ITSM solutions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.

Global ITSM market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ITSM market into the following end-users (IT and telecom, BFSI, and public sector) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The IT and telecom segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 26% of the market.

The Americas held the highest share of the global ITSM market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 51%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 3% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005801/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 09:44 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 09:44 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005801/en