Diarrhea | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

Diarrhea: Market overview

Diarrhea is a condition in which there are frequent, loose, and watery bowel movements. It usually lasts for a few days and can cause dehydration because of the fluid loss. Diarrhea can be acute and chronic. Acute diarrhea refers to the diarrhea that lasts for a short span of time and is a common problem. It usually lasts for about one or two days, but it may last longer. Chronic diarrhea lasts for a longer duration of time, and it is serious.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases , “Most cases of diarrhea are caused by the infection in the gastrointestinal tract. Diarrhea generally happens due to a host of bacterial, viral, and parasitic organisms, most of which are spread by feces-contaminated water. The infection is more common when there is a shortage of adequate sanitation and hygiene and safe water for drinking, cooking, and cleaning. Rotavirus and Escherichia coli are the two most common etiological agents of diarrhea.”

Diarrhea: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the Diarrhea market based on therapies employed including monotherapy, RoA (oral, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intranasal, rectum, and unknown), therapeutic modality (small molecule, vaccine, enzyme, peptide, biological, and monoclonal antibody, oligomer, and unknown), targets (beta-lactamase, somatostatin receptor, farnesoid X receptor, bombesin BB2 receptor, CFTR, others, and unknown), MoA (immunostimulant, somatostatin receptor agonist, bacterial growth inhibitor, bacterial protein synthesis inhibitor, bile acid binding protein modulator, others, and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, and undisclosed).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, all the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of diarrhea are monotherapy.

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. About 63% of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered orally.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

