The Latest: Zimbabwe president backs out of campaign rally

HWANGE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Latest on Zimbabwe's president (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Zimbabwe's president has backed out of his first campaign rally since a deadly attack on Saturday that state media called an assassination attempt.

An official has announced to a packed stadium in Hwange that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is no longer attending, without giving details.

Soldiers and police had been searching everyone entering the stadium in Hwange. The city is an opposition stronghold like Bulawayo, where Saturday's attack occurred.

Zimbabwe faces a historic election in July 30, the first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure.

___

12:25 p.m.

Zimbabwe's president says he suspects a political faction supporting former first lady Grace Mugabe of being behind the deadly attack on his campaign rally on Saturday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke to the BBC as he prepared to hold his first rally on Wednesday since the explosion at a stadium in Bulawayo. Two people died of their injuries.

Mnangagwa did not say the former first lady was involved in what state media called an assassination attempt.

He said he expects that arrests will be made soon.

Mnangagwa was fired as longtime leader Robert Mugabe's deputy in November after he became a target of the first lady's G40 political faction. The military responded by stepping in and Mugabe resigned, ending 37 years in power.

Zimbabwe now faces a historic July 30 election.