QJumpers Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Find Tomorrow’s Job Candidates Today

Using criteria set by the hiring manager, Global Search and Match scours publicly available data, such as networking sites, social media, company websites and blogs, to identify candidates for a specific job. Criteria, such as credentials, location, skills, education and experience, can be prioritized, producing a ranked list of potential candidates. With one click, top candidates can be invited to apply for the job, bypassing the need for outside recruiters and headhunters.

“In a tight job market, there isn’t enough talent to fill all of the open positions. If you want the best people, you may have to lure them away from your competition,” said Simon Oldham, QJumpers president. “Our new module adds an active scouting option to your job advertisements. Rather than waiting for people to respond to your ad, you can use our Search and Match module to automatically seek out people who have the skills you need, but who may not be actively looking for new opportunities.”

Additionally, hiring managers can add matched candidates to their general talent pool or create custom lists of potential talent for future jobs. When new job ads are created, QJumpers will automatically suggest qualified candidates from the talent pool.

“One of our biggest challenges is in establishing and maintaining a talent pipeline for jobs that are hard to recruit, in particular automotive technicians,” said Jane Stella, Future People Development at Toyota. “The ability to build a talent pool in advance would dramatically shorten the amount of time between posting a job and on-boarding a new hire.”

QJumpers Applicant Tracking System decentralizes the recruitment process, creating a collaborative environment with automated workflows to ensure that all the right people get to weigh in on a candidate, while eliminating bottlenecks and increasing visibility into the process. The module-based system integrates seamlessly with assessment providers, payroll programs, performance management systems and more.

Hailing from a land of intrepid explorers, QJumpers’ cutting-edge technologies blaze new trails in search of the best global talent for your unique needs. We are on a daring mission to make the job of filling jobs as sweet and smooth as a New Zealand Pavlova (the best dessert on the planet). Backed by our technology and tenacity, you can find tomorrow’s candidate today. With customizable workflows, seamless system integration and an intuitive interface, we make collaborative, decentralized decision-making a reality. When it comes to the best candidates, we put you first in line. www.qjumpers.com

