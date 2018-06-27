Burger King® Restaurants and Budweiser Come Together

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Two American icons, BURGER KING® restaurants and Budweiser®, are coming together to celebrate summer with the launch of The American Brewhouse KING Sandwich. The American Brewhouse KING Sandwich features two savory flame-grilled beef patties totaling more than ¼ lb.* of beef, topped with 3 half-strips of thick-cut smoked bacon, crispy onions, tavern sauce, American cheese and creamy mayonnaise all on our sesame seed bun.

BURGER KING® restaurants will feature a remake of Budweiser’s iconic “Whassup” commercial with a special cameo from The King himself – introducing a new generation to the unforgettable catchphrase.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with a flame-grilled burger from BURGER KING® restaurants and an ice-cold Budweiser beer,” said Renato Rossi, Head of Marketing, North America at BURGER KING®. “Our new America Brewhouse KING Sandwich is an epic, bold burger that celebrates America and will bring our guests the big bite they crave.”

“We’re excited to celebrate summer with the ultimate Bud and burger pairing, and to bring back our 'Whassup' commercial in an epic way with BURGER KING®,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing, Budweiser®. “The King of Beers and The King of Burgers are going to give America something to cheers to this summer.”

The American Brewhouse KING Sandwich will be available for a limited time only at a recommended price of $6.19** at participating BURGER KING® restaurants starting today.

*Weight based on pre-cooked patties. **Prices may vary by restaurant.

About BURGER KING ®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING ® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER ®, the BURGER KING ® system operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING ® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. The BURGER KING ® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX,NYSE:QSR), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $27 billion in system-wide sales and over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. To learn more about the BURGER KING ® brand, please visit the BURGER KING ® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

