National Beverage Corp. Creates Healthy Milestones Throughout an Awesome Year

“Momentum continues with net sales having 14 consecutive quarters of revenue growth that additionally witnessed 16 quarters of consecutive operating income growth!

These results for the comparative previous three years have consistently outperformed the industry and reaffirms our leadership position as the #1 Sparkling Water in North America,” stated Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We created a brand platform of optically exciting colors that mindfully entices a consumer to purchase. While our loyal consumers remain enamored by LaCroix’s new themes and flavors, this distinctive process is expanding household penetration and excitingly induces family members to compete in out-tasting each other’s favorite.

Presently, National Beverage Corp. is uniquely positioned in three distinctive ways:

(1) The retail grocery industry is in revolution. Yesteryear, each retailer induced their consumer with a proprietary brand (especially soft drinks), but today understands that the well-informed, smart consumer is demanding that retailers provide recognizable brands that have earned their respective consumer standing on their own merits.

(2) The retail grocer today is in the most competitive-indexed service industry, without exception. Innovation, plus the urgent time demands on the consumer, is requiring quick, expedient shopping and home delivery is even more of a current shoppers’ choice. Retailers cannot carry slower-moving items that home delivery will not support.

(3) The new Millennial consumer is the most competent/knowledgeable product analyzer ever, and personal mental/physical lifestyles demand that healthier is their preferred choice. Calories must qualify as worthy; sugar being enemy #1 in the life of the Millennial.

Our highly innovative business, where new beverages are developed and produced for selective holidays and ceremonial dates, should not be analyzed on the common three-month (quarterly) periods, traditionally found acceptable. Today, costly development projects, seasonal weather periods, plus promotional packaging, make quarter-to-quarter comparisons unworthy statistics, not truly beneficial for investors and shareholders alike.

More than capable to estimate, untapped distribution opportunities continue to mount exponentially as brand LaCroix magnifies its popularity. With the successful introduction of LaCroix in Canada, Team National’s quest to ‘make America healthier’ has expanded to pursue that healthier choice where opportunities are consistent with our goals.

Traditional and typical are not a part of an Innovator’s vocabulary,” concluded Caporella.

FIZZ IS – HEALTHY SPARKLING, ALL-WAYS!

National Beverage’s iconic brands are the genuine essence . . . of America

“Patriotism” – If Only We Could Bottle It!

