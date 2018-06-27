ZoomInfo Announces New Corporate Headquarters in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Zoom Information, Inc. [ZoomInfo], the world’s leading B2B account and contact database, today announced that it has signed a multi-year lease to move its headquarters in January of 2019. The company will remain headquartered in its new building along Boston’s 128 tech corridor at 170 Tracer Lane, a move that provides the necessary space to support the company’s rapid growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005758/en/

ZoomInfo's future headquarters at 170 Tracer Lane, Waltham, Mass. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are at an exciting point in ZoomInfo’s evolution. The new office is an extension of that evolution, a space that will be our home for years and will support the growth we are experiencing in our business,” John Rogers, CFO, ZoomInfo, said. “The new building gives us the room and amenities in a great location that will help us retain and recruit the best talent in this very competitive market.”

The new office, which is a single-tenant space, has three floors, with capacity for 450 people. The space can be expanded to grow with the company. It has over 60 meeting rooms, lounges and lunch areas, as well as mother’s rooms, game rooms, an exercise room, and showers. For employees living in Boston and Cambridge, there will be a complimentary shuttle that runs between its new office and the Alewife MBTA stop.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset and we believe this space will go a long way in creating a culture that is highly collaborative, hardworking, and fun,” John Rogers, CFO, ZoomInfo, said. “This communal workspace will provide our people with the comfort and opportunity to be productive during the greatest growth period in our history.”

Boston Properties is the developer of the new site. Rob Kinlin, a Senior Vice President/Partner on the Advisory & Transaction Services team at CBRE/New England, represented ZoomInfo.

About ZoomInfo Accelerate your growth with Zoom Information Inc. (ZoomInfo), an Inc. 5000 company. ZoomInfo’s Growth Acceleration Platform combines the world’s most comprehensive and searchable account and contact database with integrated tools to help companies optimize sales and marketing effectiveness, jump-start growth, and maximize profitability. The continuously updated B2B contact database gives businesses access to direct-dial phone numbers, email addresses, and professional background information. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com, check out our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005758/en/

CONTACT: ZoomInfo

Phil LeClare, 617-826-2033

pr@zoominfo.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING

SOURCE: Zoom Information, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 09:07 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 09:07 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005758/en