OLED Procurement Report - Top Suppliers and Supply Market Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

Our procurement reports for the offer a complete analysis of the supply market and the cost and volume drivers affecting the global category spend. The procurement market intelligence reports also offer a complete overview of suppliers’ negotiation strategies and supply chain margins.

“Engaging with service providers who provide services through minimal wastage and optimum utilization of resources is one of the best practices to reduce spend,” says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik. “Also, entering long-term partnerships with suppliers can help the buyers to reduce costs while procuring OLEDs,” added A Kowshik.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the OLED market.

Surging demand for consumer electronics products High acceptance of OLEDs Increasing investments in R&D

Report scope snapshot: OLED market

US Market Insights

Supplier cost structure in US Margins of suppliers in US Category cost drivers To know more,

Suppliers Selection

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics Supplier selection criteria Service level agreement To know more,

Category Management Strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs Outsourcing category management activities Risk management To know more,

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005751/en/

