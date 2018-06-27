‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Signs HGTV Deal for New Original Series

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Real estate and house flipping expert Christina El Moussa, best known from HGTV’s hit series Flip or Flop, has signed a deal for a new original series with the network. The eight-episode series titled Christina on the Coast will showcase Christina as she expands her design business in Southern California. In the series, Christina will transform clients’ outdated properties into high-end showplaces. It also will put the spotlight on her personal journey after her split with husband Tarek. As Christina searches for the perfect new home to start afresh while balancing parenthood, career and a new relationship, cameras will follow her. Christina on the Coast is set to premiere in 1Q 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005761/en/

Christina El Moussa, star of new HGTV series 'Christina on the Coast' (Photo: Business Wire)

“Design is my favorite part of the house-flipping process and I can’t wait to be able to now work directly with clients and create a space they’ve always dreamed of having,” said Christina.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” said Allison Page, president, HGTV and Food Network. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see ‘what happens next’—so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

Tarek El Moussa is also in discussions to develop a potential new series with HGTV.

“The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life and I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning,” said Christina.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America’s favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 90 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005761/en/

CONTACT: HGTV

Chelsey Riemann, 865-560-4896

criemann@hgtv.com

or

Amy Hammontree, 865-560-4639

ahammontree@hgtv.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO CELEBRITY INTERIOR DESIGN CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: HGTV

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 09:10 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 09:10 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005761/en