Qumu Wins 2018 WebRTC Product of the Year Award

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, has received the 2018 WebRTC Product of the Year Award. Presented by WebRTC World, Internet Telephony Magazine and TMC, the annual award honors five market-leading firms and their exceptional innovation in the area of WebRTC. The four other winners for 2018 are BlueJeans Network, VirtualPBX, Hubgets, and IT Management Corp.

“In the enterprise video space, the WebRTC standard has been largely ignored over the years in favor of plugins for peer-to-peer video communication,” said Vern Hanzlik President and CEO of Qumu. “But with the upcoming end-of-life for Flash, we needed to come up with a network and firewall-friendly way to share video on a browser-to-browser basis—and that way is Qumu WebRTC.”

Designed for the Enterprise, Qumu’s WebRTC solution works out-of-the-box with no need for custom firewall changes. Qumu’s WebRTC solution uses TCP protocol instead of UDP, and all communications run over the standard port 443—making browser-to-browser communication firewall-friendly and compatible with corporate security standards. It also means implementation of the Qumu enterprise video solution is both faster and easier for internal IT teams.

“We view WebRTC as more than just another protocol to handle,” noted Hanzlik. “WebRTC can dramatically change unified communications, in a good way, making peer-to-peer multi-media communications within the enterprise even easier and more pervasive.”

Those interested in learning more may visit the Qumu website to review the company’s most recent article, video overview and collateral pieces regarding the new Qumu WebRTC extension. In addition, the award article can be found on the WebRTC World website.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

