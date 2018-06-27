ShieldX Networks Selected as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Red Herring has announced the winners of its Top 100 North America 2018 event, recognizing the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies. The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to security, IoT and many more.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype, to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

ShieldX was selected by the Red Herring editorial team for this honor from a pool of over 1200 North American companies because of its innovative approach to cloud security. Recognition from Red Herring is the latest accolade ShieldX has received in recent months of momentum and milestones and follows the company’s selection by Enterprise Management Associates as a “Vendor to Watch”, being named as an RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist and a strategic round of Series B funding from marquee investors including Ashar Aziz, Dimension Data and Symantec Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and FireEye.

“2018’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience. What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe ShieldX embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. ShieldX should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong.”

"It is an honor to join a long list of Red Herring 100 winners that have become successful and even household names in some cases,” said Dr. Ratinder Ahuja, ShieldX founder and CEO. " ShieldX is reinventing security to meet market-driven requirements for solutions that economically scale and secure modern cloud and virtualized data centers against new cloud-based cyber threats, such as crypto-jacking, cross workload, cross cloud and more.”

Following ShieldX’s Top 100 win it is invited to showcase itself at the Top 100 Global event in October. Red Herring is dedicated to support ShieldX’s continued path to success and innovation.

About ShieldX

ShieldX is reinventing cloud security to better protect organizations against cyber threats—regardless of where sensitive data resides or how it moves across public, private or multi-cloud environments. Organizations like Alaska Airlines, Park Holidays and Iowa State University are using APEIRO to scale security and micro-segmentation on demand, support business innovation, meet compliance requirements and protect against the latest cyberattacks. Since its public launch in 2017, the company has won industry recognition as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Security, RSAC Innovation Sandbox 2018 Finalist, SC Magazine Awards finalist, Cloud Awards finalist and winner of Infosecurity PG Awards “Security innovation of the Year.” Based in San Jose, CA, ShieldX was founded in 2015 and is privately funded through Series B. Visit us at ShieldX.com and Twitter @shieldxnetworks.

