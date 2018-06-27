Taiwan not a problem, but a miracle: former U.S. Official

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former senior U.S. official and Princeton University professor Thomas J. Christensen says Taiwan "is not an issue, not a question, not a problem, but a miracle" during workshop at Washington think-tank on June 25, reported Taiwan Awakening.

Christensen also said there was a broad consensus in the U.S. that "we love Taiwan"”.

The comments were made in response to a question during a workshop at the Stimson Centre, a non-partisan think tank in Washington, D.C. on June 25.

Christensen began by saying that Taiwan is a miracle that should be guaranteed. Taiwan is a miracle because it has successfully created a developed economy and a vibrant democracy.

He went on to say that Taiwan and other democratic states in the region run contrary to China's claim that democracy is a Western concept, and that if Beijing was to coercively deal with Taiwan it would have adverse consequences for China.

Christensen asserted that many Americans "love Taiwan to death", but they do not consider the strategic meaning of love.

In regards to the U.S. berthing navy ships in Taiwan, Christensen is against it. He reasons that it will not have any military advantage and will increase the risk of crisis and conflict.

Looking towards the future, the professor is worried about the situation in the Taiwan Strait in 2020, when the next presidential election is expected to take place.

He worries about the Kuomintang's (KMT) support for its "One China Principle" and its implications on cross-strait relations.

Christensen argues that the KMT will reach a strategic dilemma with its "One China Principle". He reasons that the people of Taiwan are not supportive of the KMT's policy and that if the KMT were to lose the 2020 election, the policy may be dropped, resulting in significant implications.

This dilemma has caused the professor to worry about 2020.

Christensen is the William P. Boswell Professor of World Politics of Peace and War at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. He was previously the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.