Construction Machinery Procurement Report: Sourcing and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their -. This report offers procurement market intelligence insights on the procurement best practices and sustainability strategies to help category managers boost growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005709/en/

Construction Machinery Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the current and future supply market scenario. They also provide information on the spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing.

“Selecting suppliers who have the capability to offer construction machinery with incorporated sensors is one of the best strategies to reduce costs,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. “Also, evaluating the performance of the suppliers is one of the key category management strategies to save costs.”

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the construction machinery market.

Rising use of technologically advanced tools Increasing investments in enhancing product development capabilities Extensive incorporation of data management and PLM capabilities

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE.

Report scope snapshot: Construction machinery market

Market Insights

Global category spend Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models Supply chain margins To know more,

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. .

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005709/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 08:39 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 08:39 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005709/en