The Latest: Turkey says car bombs kill 6 in Syrian enclave

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the situation in Syria (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says at least six people have been killed in two car bomb attacks in a northern Syrian enclave controlled by Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition fighters.

Anadolu Agency says Wednesday's explosions, which also wounded about 20 people, took place in the center of the town of Afrin.

Turkish military and allied Syrian forces captured the town and its environs in March, driving away a Kurdish militia which had controlled the region.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish militia, known as the People's Defense Units, or YPG, as "terrorists" linked to outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting within Turkey.

No group claimed responsibility for the bombings. Anadolu says the attacks are being investigated. The private DHA agency, without citing a source, blamed Kurdish fighters.

___

11:15 a.m.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has urged Jordan to take in thousands of Syrians who it says have "nowhere else to turn" as they flee an advance into southern Syria by President Bashar Assad's forces.

The international aid group said Wednesday that Jordan, which already hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrians, cannot be expected to shoulder the burden alone.

It says the international community must "offer substantial support," and that aid groups are ready to help potential new arrivals settle in Jordan's Azraq camp. The council says Azraq could house 80,000 more people.

U.N. officials have said some 50,000 Syrians have been uprooted in the past week of fighting in the Daraa province, on the sealed border with Jordan.

Jordanian officials said this week the country can't accept more refugees.