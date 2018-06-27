Justice spokesman urges Congress action on divided families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A Justice Department spokesman says a judge's order to reunify families separated at the border within 30 days makes it "even more imperative" for Congress to act.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego issued the order Tuesday in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union involving a Congolese girl and a Brazilian boy both separated from their mothers.

Sabraw ruled that if the children are younger than 5, they must be reunified within 14 days of the order. Sabraw also issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations, unless the parent is deemed unfit.

Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley says Congress must give federal law enforcement the ability to keep families together while enforcing the law.

Congress is expected to vote on an immigration bill Wednesday.