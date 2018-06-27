Colombia's Aguilar won't play against Senegal

SAMARA, Russia (AP) — Midfielder Abel Aguilar won't play for Colombia on Thursday against Senegal because of a left adductor injury.

Aguilar was injured in the first half of Colombia's 3-0 victory over Poland last Sunday in Kazan and had to be stretchered off the field.

Colombia coach Jose Peckerman said Aguilar would not be available in the team's decisive final group match in Samara, but he did not rule the 33-year-old veteran out of the rest of the tournament should Colombia advance.

Aguilar underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Peckerman said Wednesday the injury was not as serious as feared but it would still keep him out of the group finale.

Aguilar was replaced against Poland by Mateus Uribe.

