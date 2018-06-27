Mayor accused of calling for water cannons use on protesters

ARNOLD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor is facing sharp criticism for comments she allegedly made on social media suggesting people protesting the police killing of an unarmed black teenager should be hit with water cannons.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is accused of sharing a video on her personal Facebook page of water cannons being used on protesters elsewhere and writing comments such as "we need one of these" and "bring the hoses."

Peconi's posts came during ongoing protests of the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh on June 19. Her Facebook account has since been deleted.

WTAE-TV reports Peconi denied making the posts Monday.

Several city council members have condemned the posts. Councilor Joseph Bia said Peconi should resign.

Arnold is about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.