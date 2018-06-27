Supreme Court nod to travel ban crushes Syria refugees' hope

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Syrian refugee who had been tapped for possible resettlement to the United States says his hopes have been squashed for good by the Supreme Court decision to uphold a Trump administration travel ban for Syria and four other Muslim-majority countries.

Mahmoud Mansour, 44, a father of four, said Wednesday that "this is a decision against humanity."

The Mansours, who were undergoing security vetting as part of resettlement efforts at one point, had once hoped to reunite with other family members in the U.S.

They fled Syria in 2012, and now feel trapped in Jordan, their overburdened host country.

Even before the Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration had reduced the maximum global number of refugees the U.S. is willing to absorb in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000.