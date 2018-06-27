Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 27, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;84;75;A t-storm around;83;75;SW;8;83%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;85;Sunny and very warm;104;84;NNW;7;43%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;70;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;68;W;21;29%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;Sunny and humid;79;67;E;7;68%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;NNE;10;58%;1%;8

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;62;52;Spotty showers;63;52;SE;8;63%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;103;74;Sunny and very warm;100;76;SW;6;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with showers;66;58;Brief p.m. showers;73;60;SW;10;67%;86%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;77;63;A morning t-storm;76;65;NE;9;76%;61%;4

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;82;67;Thunderstorms;80;67;W;8;71%;74%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;57;44;A stray shower;57;47;WSW;5;75%;71%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;112;84;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;85;WNW;16;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;5;73%;78%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;78;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;WSW;12;72%;64%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with a shower;90;80;A t-storm around;90;81;SSW;6;70%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;81;72;Periods of sun;80;70;ENE;9;71%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Very hot;100;77;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;W;7;22%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain tapering off;67;59;Heavy thunderstorms;73;60;W;6;78%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny;80;60;NNE;9;49%;15%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;64;50;A little a.m. rain;63;49;SE;7;72%;83%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;79;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;47;E;10;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;76;62;A touch of rain;74;65;NNW;10;77%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;NE;7;47%;9%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and a t-storm;74;64;Heavy thunderstorms;77;63;W;8;87%;88%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A shower;69;61;Showers and t-storms;76;65;WNW;7;77%;82%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;63;47;Mostly sunny;62;52;E;6;74%;15%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;85;61;N;5;32%;27%;7

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;80;71;Rain, heavy at times;76;72;SW;13;85%;98%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hotter;107;78;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;N;10;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;63;45;Periods of sun;61;51;WNW;5;67%;26%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;4;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;84;Some brightening;98;82;SSW;9;51%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;76;68;Lots of sun, warmer;83;72;SE;5;62%;18%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;Afternoon showers;86;79;WSW;9;79%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;69;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;NW;6;63%;1%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;83;76;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;WNW;10;79%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;S;10;45%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;87;71;An afternoon shower;84;71;S;11;80%;66%;5

Delhi, India;A heavy a.m. t-storm;99;82;Showers and t-storms;93;81;E;12;78%;88%;5

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;95;65;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SSW;8;18%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;90;80;Showers and t-storms;90;79;SSE;11;78%;77%;7

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;92;74;A morning shower;88;71;SE;7;60%;45%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;77;54;Periods of sun;76;57;NE;9;52%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;98;66;Sunshine;94;66;NNE;7;19%;3%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;66;W;16;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;7;61%;39%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;71;43;Mostly sunny, nice;71;42;ESE;5;42%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;E;6;75%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;Clouds and sun;71;57;SW;12;57%;36%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;77;A t-storm or two;93;77;WSW;6;74%;80%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;An afternoon shower;91;81;SW;7;68%;57%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;Clouds and sun;87;76;ENE;17;59%;32%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;90;73;Cloudy;86;73;WSW;8;63%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;101;79;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;NNW;12;65%;23%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;81;69;Mostly sunny, humid;82;68;W;6;70%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;77;Clouds and sun, nice;90;76;W;7;65%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;105;86;Mostly sunny, warm;100;85;N;9;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;39;Sunny;67;39;NNW;5;43%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;96;61;Mostly sunny;90;62;N;6;24%;7%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;95;83;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;SW;5;55%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;84;67;Couple of t-storms;82;66;SSE;5;80%;85%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;102;81;Clouds and sunshine;101;81;SSW;14;36%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;81;66;Spotty showers;84;65;ENE;10;69%;71%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ESE;11;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Episodes of sunshine;86;70;Mostly cloudy;86;71;W;5;63%;34%;2

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;S;8;83%;74%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;5;79%;75%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;57;28;Partly sunny;58;29;NNE;8;47%;8%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;85;74;A shower or t-storm;83;74;SW;10;80%;67%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;65;59;Decreasing clouds;66;60;S;7;69%;9%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;77;62;Clouds and sun;76;61;NW;9;65%;29%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly cloudy;78;54;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;ENE;11;52%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;80;61;Afternoon sun;78;61;S;6;66%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;82;68;Mostly sunny;80;69;SW;7;73%;26%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;90;61;Clouds and sun, nice;89;64;W;5;44%;10%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;Turning cloudy;88;82;WSW;9;70%;89%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;75;An afternoon shower;89;75;NE;4;73%;63%;8

Manila, Philippines;Overcast, a t-storm;87;79;A t-storm around;88;78;W;8;72%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;55;38;Low clouds breaking;57;43;N;5;74%;15%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;S;5;56%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm or two;87;77;SW;5;79%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;Partly sunny;80;57;ENE;12;50%;8%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;76;Mostly sunny, nice;84;76;SSW;14;72%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;62;46;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;ENE;5;80%;68%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;79;61;Occasional rain;75;65;WSW;4;80%;75%;4

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;80;59;Mostly sunny, warm;82;61;ENE;6;38%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;A shower;90;77;Cloudy with showers;86;79;SSW;13;82%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;73;51;Partly sunny;74;57;ESE;6;60%;32%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;77;69;Showers and t-storms;84;72;NNW;7;77%;62%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;WNW;13;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;63;Clouds and sun;80;62;SSE;7;68%;33%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;88;77;Variable cloudiness;88;77;SSW;13;63%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;82;61;Mostly sunny, warm;85;52;NNE;9;33%;1%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;78;62;A few showers;79;61;WSW;9;75%;72%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;84;78;Some sun, a shower;83;78;SE;18;78%;86%;3

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;75;Couple of t-storms;84;75;NNE;6;84%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;87;73;An afternoon shower;88;73;ENE;6;78%;66%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;84;62;Plenty of sunshine;81;64;NE;10;43%;25%;9

Perth, Australia;Periods of rain;63;49;Partly sunny;62;44;SE;8;65%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;W;5;69%;72%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;SE;15;80%;67%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;72;59;Rain at times;68;61;NNW;9;71%;73%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;86;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;64;W;4;78%;84%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A passing shower;68;51;An afternoon shower;68;51;NE;8;60%;60%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;NW;8;64%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;81;73;A little a.m. rain;83;72;SE;11;69%;78%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;53;45;Rain and drizzle;55;50;SE;18;77%;93%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;77;55;Sun and some clouds;76;59;ENE;4;54%;1%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;80;67;Mostly sunny;81;65;NE;5;69%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;105;83;Sunny and seasonable;112;83;N;13;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;Partly sunny;84;61;NW;8;37%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;73;57;Nice with some sun;75;58;WSW;7;65%;22%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;65;56;Clouds, then sun;68;55;W;11;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;64;Couple of t-storms;77;64;ENE;5;75%;86%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;77;Mostly sunny;84;78;ESE;11;73%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;A shower or t-storm;78;65;N;5;92%;80%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;82;58;Nice with some sun;86;57;NNW;8;19%;26%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;67;48;Partly sunny;62;45;ESE;3;58%;38%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;N;6;75%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;75;56;Periods of sunshine;72;57;NNW;7;72%;31%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;66;53;Mostly cloudy;64;56;SSW;6;71%;55%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with clearing;86;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;69;SSW;5;81%;81%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;97;82;Heavy afternoon rain;95;79;S;10;73%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;78;S;8;82%;77%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;57;Heavy thunderstorms;66;58;W;7;82%;93%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;A shower in spots;87;78;E;14;65%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;82;58;Periods of sun;81;51;NNW;10;43%;67%;6

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;63;54;Rain tapering off;64;48;NW;6;80%;75%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;100;80;A t-storm around;96;80;WSW;7;59%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;70;54;Nice with some sun;72;53;SSW;8;58%;16%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;93;72;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;N;7;22%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and hot;95;67;Sunny and very hot;96;67;NE;8;29%;3%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hotter;104;74;Sunshine, not as hot;98;73;SSE;7;17%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;93;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;NNW;9;55%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;73;64;Rain and a t-storm;75;65;SE;4;75%;85%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, windy;88;79;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;SSW;17;68%;9%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;69;65;Partly sunny, warmer;78;65;W;10;73%;26%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;82;69;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;SE;6;55%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;64;Sunny and nice;89;67;SSE;8;36%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;48;Partly sunny;81;52;NE;8;31%;2%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;66;54;Spotty showers;63;54;S;5;63%;76%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;73;61;A little rain;70;64;W;10;75%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;WNW;5;71%;55%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warmer;78;56;Partial sunshine;80;58;ENE;6;48%;21%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warmer;77;61;Spotty showers;74;61;NE;14;66%;91%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;54;45;Mostly sunny;53;44;SSW;5;76%;14%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;83;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;S;6;83%;93%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;Sunny and hot;94;67;NE;3;31%;4%;12

_____

