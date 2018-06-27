The Mars Opposition is Coming to a Sky Near You

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--B&H Photo is proud to be your one-stop shopping destination for observing and photographing the planet Mars as it reaches its opposition on July 27, 2018. B&H Photo has all the telescopes, astronomical binoculars, spotting scopes, tripods, mounts, and cameras that you need, plus a wide array of accessories to enhance your viewing and imaging experience, including planetary filters, eyepieces, Barlow lenses, and more. Check out the best gear to view and photograph the.

Planetary opposition occurs when the sun and a planet are directly on opposite sides of the Earth. Earth and Mars both orbit the sun in slightly elliptical paths, and the relative position of the planets on this opposition places Earth and Mars at their closest point of approach for the next 15 years.

“Taking time out of our busy schedules to look towards the night sky is always a good thing for the soul—even more when the planets are dancing above,” says B&H Senior Creative Content Writer and all-things space and astronomy enthusiast Todd Vorenkamp.

Jupiter was in opposition on May 8, and Saturn reaches opposition today, exactly a month before Mars. Because of the distance to those two planets, they do not look noticeably different in the night sky. However, Mars, our closest planetary neighbor aside from Venus, is already looking a bit bigger and brighter in the sky.

B&H Senior Technical Writer and long-time amateur astronomer Christopher Witt says, “When considered with the other two planetary oppositions that are occurring so close together this year, astronomers and astrophotographers of all levels are being treated to a series of oppositions, that while generally not unique, are fun to experience, observe, and image in quick succession.”

