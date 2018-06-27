Acurian and Synexus Launch SynexusPlus Enrollment-Enhanced Site Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Acurian Inc., a leading full-service provider of global patient enrollment and retention solutions, and Synexus, the leading global network of dedicated research sites, have launched SynexusPlus, an integrated site solution for enrolling patients in clinical studies.

SynexusPlus combines the global site network of Synexus with Acurian’s supercharged patient enrollment engine to create a unique closed-loop process that can be tailored to the specific requirements of any study, such as the need for more patients, faster startup, site footprint reduction, front-loaded enrollment or enrollment completion within a specific timeframe.

Introduced at the Drug Information Association (DIA) global annual meeting in Boston this week, SynexusPlus is distinctive as a turnkey, results-based site network powered by hyper-efficient patient enrollment. Acurian and Synexus are offering SynexusPlus to trial sponsors and CROs as a new clinical development paradigm of enrollment and budget certainty.

Synexus and Acurian are part of Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES), a business unit of PPD, the global contract research organization (CRO). AES provides both sponsors and CROs best-in-class site and enrollment solutions, with tiered offerings combining the expertise, as needed, of industry leaders PPD, Synexus, Acurian and Optimal Research.

“With SynexusPlus, customers benefit from one solution with two world-class proficiencies,” said Roger Smith, senior vice president and general manager of AES. “Through this collaborative effort between these leaders in their respective fields, we can package and prioritize all of the components of site and enrollment conduct, and more precisely control the enrollment of study participants for a new standard in clinical trial productivity.”

Under the results-based construct of SynexusPlus, the trial delivery budget incorporates all recruitment, site, investigator grant and other fees from Synexus and Acurian into a single price per patient. In addition to providing sponsors with peace of mind and capped budgets, this approach allows for simplified and centralized contracting across all sites to increase speed of study startup and to optimize site footprint from the outset.

About Accelerated Enrollment Solutions

Accelerated Enrollment Solutions is a business unit of PPD that offers both sponsors and contract research organizations best-in-class site and enrollment solutions, with tiered offerings combining the expertise, as needed, of industry leaders PPD, Synexus, Acurian and Optimal Research. These solutions are available as discrete services or integrated to provide a cohesive and highly differentiated trial acceleration strategy for insourced or outsourced clinical studies, all under performance-based commercial terms. The array of integrated solutions includes PatientAdvantage, PPD’s global clinical development services optimized with Acurian and Synexus enrollment capabilities. Acurian and Synexus have proven track records for enrolling patients and study conduct through proprietary, direct-to-patient recruitment methodologies and a global site network. When combined, these services provide a new standard of clinical trial productivity that delivers more patients from fewer sites in less time.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 47 countries and approximately 20,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.

Forward-looking Statements

