WP Engine Acquires StudioPress WordPress Solutions Including Genesis Framework

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--WP Engine, the WordPress digital experience platform, today announced it has acquired StudioPress, creators of the Genesis Framework (“Genesis”), the world’s most popular theme framework for the millions of WordPress sites that comprise 30 percent of the Web. Genesis, and its accompanying suite of themes, helps enterprises, startups, and agencies to accelerate the building of amazing digital experiences. Previously owned by Rainmaker Digital LLC, the acquisition of the StudioPress product line strengthens WP Engine’s WordPress Digital Experience Platform, allowing faster time-to-market with greater ease and agility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005202/en/

WP Engine today announced it has acquired StudioPress, creators of the Genesis Framework, the world's most popular theme framework for millions of WordPress sites. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The StudioPress Suite for WordPress

StudioPress is a suite of WordPress solutions that includes:

Genesis - the world’s most popular WordPress theme framework combining design, layouts, SEO, performance, interoperability/modularity and support. It offers important benefits such as allowing brands to switch safely and easily between themes, even when doing so at scale. The framework also allows brands to incorporate new technologies more simply. StudioPress Themes - a collection of over 60 professionally designed, SEO-optimized, mobile-responsive themes built with Genesis that support a number of vertical use cases.

The Genesis Community

WP Engine’s acquisition of StudioPress further underscores its commitment and investment in the WordPress open source community. It’s thanks to the tireless efforts of this vibrant and devoted community of tens of thousands of Genesis developers around the world that it has become the world’s most popular framework unrivaled in the WordPress space. Some of the most beautiful websites in the world have been created by this community. The upcoming release of Gutenberg promises to bring even more engaging and beloved digital experiences. WP Engine plans to expand support for contributors and the community by providing meaningful opportunities for continued collaboration for the ongoing betterment of the Genesis Framework.

“The Genesis Framework is the world’s favorite way to build breakthrough WordPress sites,” said Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine. “We welcome this incredible community who has contributed to this success and we will invest in its continued expansion. We firmly believe this combination of our engine, the world’s leading digital experience platform, with the Genesis framework will power the next generation of world-class websites for our customers.”

Strengthening the WordPress Digital Experience

The acquisition of StudioPress strengthens and extends WP Engine’s WordPress Digital Experience Platform.

Investment and integration: WP Engine plans to invest in the continued development of the open source Genesis Framework as well as build future solutions that leverage the framework. Further, the Genesis Framework will be integrated tightly into the WP Engine Digital Experience Platform so it performs better here than anywhere else. Faster, more elegant digital experiences: StudioPress Themes allows WP Engine to offer dozens of highly optimized and responsive themes that look great right out of the box. Ecosystem expansion: The addition of StudioPress expands WP Engine’s support for third-party plugins and products created to add functionality or support for the use of the Genesis Framework. It also provides additional content in support of the framework and the ecosystem on WP Engine’s publications like Torque and the WP Engine blog.

About WP Engine

WP Engine is the WordPress Digital Experience Platform that gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 80,000 companies across 135 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; Limerick, Ireland and Brisbane, Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005202/en/

CONTACT: WP Engine

Eric Jones

press@wpengine.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET SOFTWARE RETAIL

SOURCE: WP Engine

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/27/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/27/2018 08:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005202/en