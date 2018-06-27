Greek lawmaker's defection reduces government majority

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A lawmaker from the junior party in Greece's left-led governing coalition was coming under pressure Wednesday to give up his parliamentary position after quitting the party and reducing the government's majority to just two seats.

Giorgos Lazaridis quit the small, right-wing Independent Greeks on Tuesday, citing objections over the deal Greece reached with Macedonia, under which its northern neighbor will change its name to North Macedonia. Athens has long maintained that the term "Macedonia" implies territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name.

Lazaridis' departure from the party means he becomes an independent lawmaker, leaving the government with 152 of the 300 seats in parliament. If he were to resign his seat, it would go to another Independent Greeks member.