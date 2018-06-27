Pets Arrive in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery!

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Jam City:

Who: Jam City, a Los Angeles-based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories.

What: From the adorable boarhound puppy, Fang, to the feisty but devoted feline, Mrs. Norris, pets are a beloved part of life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Starting today, players of the mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, can have critters of their own! Selecting between the popular picks of Owl, Rat, Cat and Toad, players can now choose a pet to join them in their adventures as a student at Hogwarts.

Players can own up to four pets in the game, one of each kind, which will lounge and nap in their house dormitory. Players can equip one animal friend at time, and a pet can join players at locations around Hogwarts and its grounds. In addition to companionship, pets provide players with an energy boost when they’re awoken from slumber.

With today’s addition, players can join the likes of pet-loving Hagrid and Mr. Filch, gaining a friendly animal friend to join them in their exploration of Hogwarts and their new dormitories.

Background: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG elements, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal decisions that influence their character’s story arc at Hogwarts. The game features a new encounter system where player decisions and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.

About Jam City:

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook “Game of the Year” winner) and Panda Pop. Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Family Guy and Marvel Avengers. Jam City has 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Bogota and Buenos Aires. The Jam City team is known for its creative excellence and technological innovation in key areas including storytelling, data science and consumer insights.

