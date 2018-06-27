RH Unveils Exclusive Partnership With GENERAL PUBLIC, Portia de Rossi’s Innovative New Art Curation and Publishing Company

CORTE MADERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--RH (NYSE: RH) announced today an exclusive new partnership with GENERAL PUBLIC, a first-of-its-kind art curation and publishing company founded by award-winning actress and artist, Portia de Rossi, that creates exacting 3-D reproductions of original works by a select group of emerging and established artists across the globe.

Gary Friedman, RH Chairman and CEO commented, “Portia and the GENERAL PUBLIC team have created the first platform that truly amplifies the artist, enabling an authentic expression of their work to be experienced by exponentially more people. We are advocates of Portia’s quest to transform the art world, and proud to partner with her and the GENERAL PUBLIC team to make great art accessible.”

Until now, artists have had no method to recreate paintings with depth, dimension and nuance. GENERAL PUBLIC’s revolutionary Synograph™ is a 3-D print that captures texture and brushwork in such detail that it is nearly indistinguishable from the original. Like a photograph, this unique marriage of art and technology enables the artist to create multiple reproductions of an original, thereby making it available to the general public, as opposed to just one collector.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gary and the RH team for the launch of GENERAL PUBLIC,” said Portia de Rossi, Founder and CEO. “They are true believers in our mission: ‘Support Artists, Not Art,’ and believe as we do, that art is not for the wealthy few, it’s for the general public.”

The features paintings from artists (Antwerp), (Los Angeles), (Johannesburg) and (Amsterdam). Bold, confident and dramatically scaled, the contemporary works share a sense of movement and fluidity, subtle use of color and simplified form. The collection is prominently featured throughout the Spring 2018 RH Interiors and RH Modern Source Books – including a dedicated insert with artisan profiles – and can also be seen at RH.com, RHModern.com and at select RH galleries across the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and online at RH.com, RHModern.com and Waterworks.com.

