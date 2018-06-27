Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 27, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;29;24;A t-storm around;28;24;SW;12;83%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Sunny and very warm;40;29;NNW;11;43%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;20;W;33;29%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Sunny and humid;26;20;E;11;68%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NNE;16;58%;1%;8

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;17;11;Spotty showers;17;11;SE;12;63%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;23;Sunny and very warm;38;24;SW;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with showers;19;15;Brief p.m. showers;23;16;SW;17;67%;86%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;25;17;A morning t-storm;24;18;NE;15;76%;61%;4

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;28;19;Thunderstorms;27;20;W;13;71%;74%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;A stray shower;14;8;WSW;9;75%;71%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;29;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;29;WNW;26;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;7;73%;78%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;WSW;19;72%;64%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with a shower;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;9;70%;66%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;27;22;Periods of sun;27;21;ENE;15;71%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Very hot;38;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;W;12;22%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain tapering off;19;15;Heavy thunderstorms;23;16;W;10;78%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;27;16;NNE;15;49%;15%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;18;10;A little a.m. rain;17;9;SE;11;72%;83%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;E;16;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;A touch of rain;23;18;NNW;17;77%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NE;12;47%;9%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;Heavy thunderstorms;25;17;W;13;87%;88%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A shower;21;16;Showers and t-storms;24;18;WNW;12;77%;82%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;17;8;Mostly sunny;17;11;E;9;74%;15%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;N;8;32%;27%;7

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;26;22;Rain, heavy at times;25;22;SW;21;85%;98%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hotter;42;25;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;N;15;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;17;7;Periods of sun;16;10;WNW;8;67%;26%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;6;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;29;Some brightening;37;28;SSW;15;51%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;25;20;Lots of sun, warmer;29;22;SE;9;62%;18%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;Afternoon showers;30;26;WSW;14;79%;94%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;NW;9;63%;1%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;28;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;WNW;16;79%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;38;27;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;S;15;45%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;S;18;80%;66%;5

Delhi, India;A heavy a.m. t-storm;37;28;Showers and t-storms;34;27;E;19;78%;88%;5

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;35;18;Mostly sunny and hot;38;19;SSW;13;18%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;32;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSE;18;78%;77%;7

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;33;23;A morning shower;31;22;SE;12;60%;45%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;25;12;Periods of sun;24;14;NE;15;52%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;36;19;Sunshine;35;19;NNE;11;19%;3%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;19;W;26;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;Partly sunny;35;25;SSE;11;61%;39%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;21;6;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;ESE;8;42%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;10;75%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Clouds and sun;21;14;SW;19;57%;36%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;9;74%;80%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;An afternoon shower;33;27;SW;12;68%;57%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;ENE;28;59%;32%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Cloudy;30;23;WSW;13;63%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;38;26;Partly sunny, humid;34;25;NNW;19;65%;23%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;27;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;20;W;10;70%;44%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;W;12;65%;44%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;30;Mostly sunny, warm;38;29;N;15;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;4;Sunny;19;4;NNW;8;43%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;36;16;Mostly sunny;32;17;N;10;24%;7%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;35;29;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;SW;9;55%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;29;19;Couple of t-storms;28;19;SSE;8;80%;85%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;39;27;Clouds and sunshine;38;27;SSW;22;36%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;27;19;Spotty showers;29;18;ENE;17;69%;71%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;18;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Episodes of sunshine;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;22;W;8;63%;34%;2

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;S;13;83%;74%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;8;79%;75%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;-2;Partly sunny;14;-2;NNE;13;47%;8%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;23;A shower or t-storm;28;23;SW;16;80%;67%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Decreasing clouds;19;15;S;12;69%;9%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;Clouds and sun;24;16;NW;15;65%;29%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly cloudy;25;12;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;ENE;18;52%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;Afternoon sun;25;16;S;9;66%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;SW;11;73%;26%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;32;16;Clouds and sun, nice;32;18;W;8;44%;10%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Turning cloudy;31;28;WSW;15;70%;89%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NE;7;73%;63%;8

Manila, Philippines;Overcast, a t-storm;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;W;14;72%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;13;3;Low clouds breaking;14;6;N;8;74%;15%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;S;8;56%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;8;79%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Partly sunny;27;14;ENE;20;50%;8%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;SSW;23;72%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;ENE;9;80%;68%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Occasional rain;24;18;WSW;6;80%;75%;4

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;26;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;ENE;10;38%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;A shower;32;25;Cloudy with showers;30;26;SSW;21;82%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;23;11;Partly sunny;24;14;ESE;10;60%;32%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;25;21;Showers and t-storms;29;22;NNW;11;77%;62%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;WNW;20;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;17;Clouds and sun;27;17;SSE;11;68%;33%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;31;25;Variable cloudiness;31;25;SSW;20;63%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;11;NNE;14;33%;1%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;25;17;A few showers;26;16;WSW;15;75%;72%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;29;26;Some sun, a shower;28;26;SE;29;78%;86%;3

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;NNE;10;84%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;ENE;9;78%;66%;11

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;NE;15;43%;25%;9

Perth, Australia;Periods of rain;17;10;Partly sunny;17;7;SE;13;65%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;W;8;69%;72%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;SE;24;80%;67%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;8;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Rain at times;20;16;NNW;14;71%;73%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;30;19;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;18;W;7;78%;84%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A passing shower;20;11;An afternoon shower;20;11;NE;13;60%;60%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NW;13;64%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;27;23;A little a.m. rain;28;22;SE;18;69%;78%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;12;7;Rain and drizzle;13;10;SE;30;77%;93%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;25;13;Sun and some clouds;24;15;ENE;7;54%;1%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;18;NE;7;69%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;41;28;Sunny and seasonable;44;29;N;22;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Partly sunny;29;16;NW;13;37%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;23;14;Nice with some sun;24;15;WSW;12;65%;22%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;18;13;Clouds, then sun;20;13;W;18;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;ENE;8;75%;86%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;ESE;18;73%;58%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A shower or t-storm;26;18;N;9;92%;80%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;28;14;Nice with some sun;30;14;NNW;13;19%;26%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;17;7;ESE;4;58%;38%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;9;75%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;24;14;Periods of sunshine;22;14;NNW;11;72%;31%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;19;12;Mostly cloudy;18;13;SSW;10;71%;55%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with clearing;30;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;21;SSW;8;81%;81%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;36;28;Heavy afternoon rain;35;26;S;15;73%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;S;13;82%;77%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy, cool;19;14;Heavy thunderstorms;19;14;W;11;82%;93%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;22;65%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;28;14;Periods of sun;27;11;NNW;16;43%;67%;6

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;17;12;Rain tapering off;18;9;NW;10;80%;75%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;38;27;A t-storm around;35;27;WSW;11;59%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;21;12;Nice with some sun;22;12;SSW;13;58%;16%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;N;12;22%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and hot;35;20;Sunny and very hot;36;20;NE;13;29%;3%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hotter;40;23;Sunshine, not as hot;37;23;SSE;12;17%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNW;14;55%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;23;18;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;SE;7;75%;85%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, windy;31;26;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;SSW;28;68%;9%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;20;19;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;W;16;73%;26%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;SE;10;55%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;18;Sunny and nice;31;19;SSE;13;36%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;9;Partly sunny;27;11;NE;13;31%;2%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;19;12;Spotty showers;17;12;S;9;63%;76%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;23;16;A little rain;21;18;W;16;75%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WNW;8;71%;55%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;Partial sunshine;27;14;ENE;9;48%;21%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warmer;25;16;Spotty showers;23;16;NE;22;66%;91%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;12;7;Mostly sunny;12;7;SSW;8;76%;14%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;S;10;83%;93%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;Sunny and hot;35;20;NE;5;31%;4%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather