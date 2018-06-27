Renovo Brings the World’s Most Advanced LiDAR Sensor from Velodyne LiDAR to its AWare Automated Mobility Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2018--Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. and Renovo today announced the new Velodyne VLS-128™ sensor is now part of the Renovo reference configuration for highly automated vehicles powered by the Renovo AWare™ operating system. Adding the world's most advanced LiDAR sensor to the Renovo AWare ecosystem provides fleet operators with the range, resolution and accuracy needed to guide autonomous vehicles reliably and safely through complex driving situations and conditions.

Velodyne LiDAR and Renovo share similar visions on how Automated Mobility as a Service (AMaaS), which combines autonomous driving and mobility services, will reinvent the automotive transportation experience. AMaaS requires advanced technologies be brought together to create fleets of shared self-driving vehicles that are commercially deployed at scale.

The culmination of ten years of LiDAR development and learning from millions of road miles, the VLS-128 is a sensor specifically made for autonomous driving and advanced vehicle safety at highway speeds. It delivers real-time 3D data up to 0.1-degree vertical and horizontal resolution with up to 300-meter range and 360° surround view.

“LiDAR is a critical sensor for highly automated vehicles operating at SAE Levels 4 and 5,” said Chris Heiser, CEO, Renovo. “Velodyne is the leader in LiDAR technology with an unmatched combination of long range, high resolution and wide field of view. Velodyne’s LiDAR sensors are designed to meet automotive-grade production and scalability requirements which is essential to our fleet customers who must ensure highly automated vehicles are economical when deployed. We see bringing together best-in-class technology leaders like Velodyne as the winning approach to achieving automated mobility on a massive scale.”

Renovo AWare is an operating system built specifically for automated mobility. It allows AMaaS fleet operators to select and combine hardware, software and services that optimally meet the needs of their highly automated vehicles. To guide fleet operators, Renovo created a reference automated mobility implementation of what the company believes is an optimal combination of leading technologies in each category. This reference implementation includes the use of Velodyne LiDAR sensors.

“Renovo’s customers are focused on commercial-scale deployment of highly automated vehicles that address some of the most complex and demanding use cases,” said Mike Jellen, President and CCO, Velodyne LiDAR. “Renovo software and Velodyne hardware present vehicle makers and their fleet operator customers with technologies that meet rigorous quality, reliability and production standards.”

Voyage, a leading autonomous taxi startup, is a fleet operator leveraging both Velodyne and Renovo technology. Voyage uses the Velodyne VLS-128 sensor and Renovo’s AWare OS in its fleet of autonomous cars for communities across the United States. Velodyne, Renovo and Voyage are collaborating to create safer, more comfortable and more affordable automotive options – powered by breakthrough autonomous driving technology.

